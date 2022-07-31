abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) PT Lowered to GBX 168 at Morgan Stanley

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 186 ($2.24) to GBX 168 ($2.02) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SLFPF. Barclays lowered abrdn from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered abrdn from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on abrdn from GBX 187 ($2.25) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered abrdn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, abrdn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $200.75.

abrdn Price Performance

abrdn stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. abrdn has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

