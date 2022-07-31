Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $15,289.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Acme United Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of ACU opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.
Acme United Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
About Acme United
Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.
