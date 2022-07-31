Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) COO Brian S. Olschan Sells 466 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) COO Brian S. Olschan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $15,289.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,488.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acme United Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ACU opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77. The company has a market cap of $101.40 million, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.97. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $28.65 and a 12-month high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Acme United Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACU. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in Acme United by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in Acme United by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

