Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.