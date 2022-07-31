adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given New €190.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €205.00 ($209.18) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on adidas from €260.00 ($265.31) to €215.00 ($219.39) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Baader Bank downgraded adidas to a reduce rating and set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded adidas to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.13.

adidas Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.59. adidas has a 52 week low of $76.71 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97.

adidas Cuts Dividend

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. adidas had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. On average, analysts predict that adidas will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.2952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. adidas’s payout ratio is 20.13%.

Institutional Trading of adidas

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $933,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the fourth quarter worth about $894,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

