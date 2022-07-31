Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,071 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 114.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $133.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $208.48.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In other Concentrix news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver sold 524,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $65,586,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,941,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $1,538,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,320.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

