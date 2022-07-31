Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 434,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,861,000 after acquiring an additional 315,170 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,807,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,193,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 109,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,363.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 90,985 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $97.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

