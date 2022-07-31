Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,980,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 363,456 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 315,343 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 268,664 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Masco Stock Up 0.2 %

MAS stock opened at $55.38 on Friday. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

