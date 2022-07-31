Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,882,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Newmark Group

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 277,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.83 per share, with a total value of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at $86,850,470.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick purchased 329,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $2,997,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,348,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,054,233.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Newmark Group to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

