Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

NYSE:RRX opened at $134.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RRX shares. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

