Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501,064 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.