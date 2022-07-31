Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $39.62 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $46.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 6.36%.

CMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

