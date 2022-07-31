Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,385 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000.

PCRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.56 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares in the company, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,844.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock worth $3,369,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

