AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Short Interest Up 86.2% in July

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFTR. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,743,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Price Performance

AFTR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 3,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,044. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.68. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.

