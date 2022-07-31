Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires 2,958 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,105,483,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after buying an additional 28,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $477,506,000 after buying an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $393,224,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $310.51 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

