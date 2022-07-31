Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSEM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $47.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 1.08. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $49.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

(Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.