Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 44,264 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 240.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,264 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,590,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Teck Resources by 330.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,962,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,942 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Teck Resources by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,114,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,186 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Teck Resources by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Teck Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,098,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,514,000 after purchasing an additional 829,000 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

