Aigen Investment Management LP Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 534.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10,416.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 138.53%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSCO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.45.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.