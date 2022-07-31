Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 132,341 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 858.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,341 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,814,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,702,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 413,778 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.55 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.35.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -5.71%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $145,410.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,365,323.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $3,614,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,901,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,357,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $145,410.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,365,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 543,333 shares of company stock worth $8,934,161. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

