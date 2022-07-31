Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 558.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,456 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 17.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,027,855 shares of company stock worth $904,038,584 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABC opened at $145.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

