Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 150,479 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,479 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after buying an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,815,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,489,000 after purchasing an additional 592,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,031,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,604,000 after acquiring an additional 270,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,918,307. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total value of $8,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,869,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,918,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,277,886 shares of company stock valued at $16,497,106 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.69.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

