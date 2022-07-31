Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,118 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,768 shares of company stock worth $55,991,254. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $891.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.57 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $931.11 billion, a PE ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $722.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $845.58.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $385.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

