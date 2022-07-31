Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.38-$8.44 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $193.40.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ARE traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $165.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,769. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,555,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.