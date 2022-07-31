Algorand (ALGO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $2.33 billion and $134.51 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00101369 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00018146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00245087 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00039451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008122 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000592 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,350,415,230 coins and its circulating supply is 6,949,176,308 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

