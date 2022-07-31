Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.

Alkermes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,729. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms recently commented on ALKS. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alkermes to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.56.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,597.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,869. Insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkermes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alkermes by 1,260.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alkermes by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

