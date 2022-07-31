AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.71, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AB traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.06. 520,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,508. AllianceBernstein has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58.

AllianceBernstein Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $56,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mark R. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,139.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 248,055 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,884 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 734.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 60,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

