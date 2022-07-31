Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Achieves Market Cap of $37.60 Million

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $37.60 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00618737 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015938 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00037632 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

