Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $187.50 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.29.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $116.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $138.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $101.88 and a 1-year high of $151.55.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.11). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,269 shares of company stock valued at $12,792,226 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

