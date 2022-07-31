Alset Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Alset Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:ACAXU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, August 1st. Alset Capital Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 1st. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of ACAXU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Alset Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $161,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $222,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $766,000. Ayrton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,008,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alset Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,195,000.

Alset Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, as well as businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

