Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.10. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $19.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

