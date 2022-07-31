Ambrosus Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,523.00 (AMB)

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $139,523.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Ambrosus

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

Ambrosus' total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 760,176,914 coins. Ambrosus' official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus' official message board is blog.ambrosus.com . Ambrosus' official website is ambrosus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

