AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
AMCON Distributing Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.53. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80.
AMCON Distributing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMCON Distributing
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
AMCON Distributing Company Profile
AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.
See Also
