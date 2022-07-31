AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in July

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.53. 642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $122.85 and a fifty-two week high of $270.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIT. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMCON Distributing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

