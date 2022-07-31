Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.23-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.29 billion-$2.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.35 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a maintains rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of AMED traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.85. 688,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,473. Amedisys has a one year low of $101.61 and a one year high of $264.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $135.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.24. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm had revenue of $557.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $64,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $164,844,000 after acquiring an additional 386,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Amedisys by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 576,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,119 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Amedisys by 474.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,510 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 61,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.