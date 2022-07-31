American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 51.4% from the June 30th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 48,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,361. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

