Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-$0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.04 billion.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE APH traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,422,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,575,162. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average is $72.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a maintains rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

