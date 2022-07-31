Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) and Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cresco Labs and Charlie’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresco Labs 0 0 7 0 3.00 Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cresco Labs presently has a consensus price target of $15.58, suggesting a potential upside of 356.20%. Given Cresco Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cresco Labs is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

0.2% of Cresco Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Charlie’s shares are held by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cresco Labs and Charlie’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresco Labs $821.68 million 1.12 -$319.60 million ($1.19) -2.87 Charlie’s $16.69 million 1.16 -$7.19 million N/A N/A

Charlie’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresco Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Cresco Labs and Charlie’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresco Labs -37.03% -1.46% -0.69% Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67%

About Cresco Labs

(Get Rating)

Cresco Labs Inc., together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand. The company also offers cannabis flowers under the FloraCal brand; and chocolate and toffee confections, fruit-forward gummies, hard sweets, and taffy under the Mindy's Edibles brand, as well as licenses the Kiva brand, which produces cannabis infused edibles, including chocolate confections, gummies, mints, and tarts. In addition, the company offers cannabis-infused edibles under the Sunnyside brand. As of January 27, 2022, it owned and operated 48 dispensaries. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Charlie’s

(Get Rating)

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.