Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Short Interest Down 57.0% in July

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 57.0% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 127,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 1,645.5% during the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 212,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,135. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $13.32 and a 12 month high of $18.50.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

