Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,282 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 21,133 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 184,286.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 387,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 387,001 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR opened at $39.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $48.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.84.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $34,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,747,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,028,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,188.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,352 shares of company stock valued at $35,255,450. Corporate insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.89.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

