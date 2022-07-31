ApeCoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $416.38 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00029506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
