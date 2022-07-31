ApeCoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. ApeCoin has a market cap of $2.15 billion and $416.38 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ApeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00029506 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.03 or 0.00607636 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037943 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

