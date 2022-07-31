apM Coin (APM) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

apM Coin (APM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 31st. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. apM Coin has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $408,073.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,526.44 or 1.00027228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00130739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033417 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004238 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.