Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. 82,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,764. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 295,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,663,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

