Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the June 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:ARDC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.97. 82,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,764. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a twelve month low of $11.79 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.
