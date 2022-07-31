Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.75.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Price Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. Ashland Global has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland Global

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,197,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ashland Global by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,414 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.