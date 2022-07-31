ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 39,142.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after buying an additional 170,909 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after buying an additional 34,711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ASML by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,558,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in ASML by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $701,996,000 after buying an additional 6,705 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $574.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $510.22 and a 200 day moving average of $588.77. The company has a market capitalization of $235.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASML. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($816.33) to €710.00 ($724.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

