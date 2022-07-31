Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$2.35–$2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.46 million.

Aspen Aerogels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASPN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,181. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The company has a market capitalization of $471.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.95.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $47.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark set a $36.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 28.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 108,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 95.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

(Get Rating)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.