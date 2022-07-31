Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 5.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,229,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $336,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $181.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $454.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.24.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

