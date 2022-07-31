Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.12. 1,815,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

