AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.76-$9.96 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.94. 890,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,019. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $183.35 and a twelve month high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.20.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.63.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 60.2% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

