AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.76-$9.96 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AVB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $213.94. 890,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,019. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 47.68% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after buying an additional 777,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 202.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 152,126 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $28,883,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,467,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 196,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,764,000 after purchasing an additional 33,701 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

