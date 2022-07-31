Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

AVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 595,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

