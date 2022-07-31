Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.7 %

AVY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.46. 595,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

