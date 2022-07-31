Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $272.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

