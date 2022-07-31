Barclays Cuts UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Price Target to CHF 14

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from CHF 15 to CHF 14 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UBS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 23 to CHF 22 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of UBS Group

UBS Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,957,133,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 58,318,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,149,886,000 after buying an additional 15,584,492 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,285,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 3,111.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,564,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 9,266,627 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14,229.1% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,101,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,825,000 after buying an additional 8,045,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.